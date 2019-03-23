Geode Capital Management LLC Has $64.84 Million Stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $64,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Five Below by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FIVE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

FIVE stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $136.13. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

