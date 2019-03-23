Genesco Inc. (GCO) Position Trimmed by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Genesco were worth $9,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,944,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,421,000 after purchasing an additional 103,596 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,920,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,920,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after purchasing an additional 95,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 595,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 297,144 shares during the last quarter.

GCO stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.66. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.12). Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Genesco declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,578 shares in the company, valued at $919,611. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Dennis sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $536,453.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,320,557.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,880 shares of company stock worth $807,953 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Genesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

