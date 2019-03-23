General Moly (GMO) PT Set at $1.00 by HC Wainwright

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) has been given a $1.00 price objective by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 344.44% from the stock’s previous close.
GMO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 119,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,767. General Moly has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46.
About General Moly
