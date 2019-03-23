General Moly (GMO) PT Set at $1.00 by HC Wainwright

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) has been given a $1.00 price objective by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 344.44% from the stock’s previous close.

GMO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 119,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,767. General Moly has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46.

About General Moly

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

