General Mills (GIS) PT Raised to $53.00 at BMO Capital Markets

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded General Mills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

General Mills stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $50.98.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 9.26%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $5,734,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $347,396.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,315.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,723 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,064. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

