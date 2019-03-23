General Mills (GIS) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a positive rating on the stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an average rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,314,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,983. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. General Mills has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 118,152 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $5,730,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,891 shares in the company, valued at $9,112,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,985,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,723 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,406,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in General Mills by 3,788.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,531,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,910,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,722 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in General Mills by 23.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,405,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

