General Electric (GE) Shares Bought by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 274.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,951,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429,480 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 1.7% of Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 20.7% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 131,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 39,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,154,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,320,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 76.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 29,874 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on General Electric from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

GE stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

