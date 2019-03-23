Gendell Jeffrey L Trims Holdings in IF Bancorp Inc (IROQ)

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its position in IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in IF Bancorp were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in IF Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IF Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of IF Bancorp stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IF Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $25.04.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 11.07%.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

