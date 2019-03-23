Gendell Jeffrey L Has $13.48 Million Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU)

Gendell Jeffrey L cut its holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,441,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 296,214 shares during the period. LSB Industries makes up about 2.5% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 0.09% of LSB Industries worth $13,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LXU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LSB Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,880,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,167,000 after buying an additional 76,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 160,835 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 174.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 373,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 237,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

LSB Industries Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

