Gendell Jeffrey L Decreases Position in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK)

Gendell Jeffrey L cut its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,406 shares during the period. Hawthorn Bancshares makes up approximately 0.8% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 3.53% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Southside Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $24.88.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

