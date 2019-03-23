Genaro Network (GNX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $199,290.00

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Genaro Network has a market cap of $5.29 million and $199,290.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Genaro Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Bibox, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $733.93 or 0.18263240 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00061435 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002989 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00001462 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,105,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Allcoin, Bibox, Huobi, HitBTC, OKEx, BigONE, DigiFinex and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

