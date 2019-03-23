GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.