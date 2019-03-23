GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

GDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 price objective on GDS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded GDS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 987,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,485. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. GDS has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $46.18.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $829.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.31 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.41%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GDS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in GDS by 582.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,888,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in GDS by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GDS by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,362 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in GDS by 1,510.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,281,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,361,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,535,000 after acquiring an additional 920,389 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.