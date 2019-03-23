GameUnits Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (UNITS)

GameUnits (CURRENCY:UNITS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, GameUnits has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One GameUnits coin can now be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GameUnits has a total market capitalization of $121,997.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GameUnits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00041905 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005613 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016182 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00146406 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002608 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000106 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GameUnits Profile

GameUnits (UNITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. GameUnits’ total supply is 3,472,983 coins. The official website for GameUnits is gameunits.org . GameUnits’ official Twitter account is @teamgameunits

GameUnits Coin Trading

GameUnits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

