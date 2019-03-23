GameStop (GME) PT Set at $12.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 price objective on GameStop (NYSE:GME) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GME. Robert W. Baird lowered GameStop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on GameStop from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded GameStop from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.22.

Get GameStop alerts:

Shares of GME stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,289,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. GameStop has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.55%. GameStop’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in GameStop by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in GameStop by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in GameStop by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.