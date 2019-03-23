Galantas Gold Corp (LON:GAL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.58 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06), with a volume of 5958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and a PE ratio of -4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/galantas-gold-gal-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-4-58.html.

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.