Gainer (GNR) Price Reaches $0.0109

Gainer (CURRENCY:GNR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Gainer has a total market cap of $131,925.00 and $0.00 worth of Gainer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gainer has traded flat against the dollar. One Gainer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00031506 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00042589 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008238 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Gainer Coin Profile

GNR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 13th, 2018. Gainer’s total supply is 14,243,066 coins and its circulating supply is 12,071,840 coins. Gainer’s official Twitter account is @GainerCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gainer is www.gainercoin.com

Gainer Coin Trading

Gainer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gainer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gainer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gainer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

