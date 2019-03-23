Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Insider Samantha Roady Sells 4,893 Shares

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) insider Samantha Roady sold 4,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $32,147.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,058.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GCAP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. 177,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,443. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $239.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Gain Capital alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Gain Capital by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert acquired a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gain Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gain Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/gain-capital-holdings-inc-gcap-insider-samantha-roady-sells-4893-shares.html.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.