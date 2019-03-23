Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Insider Samantha Roady Sells 4,893 Shares

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) insider Samantha Roady sold 4,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $32,147.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,058.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of GCAP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. 177,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,443. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $239.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gain Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gain Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.
About Gain Capital
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.
