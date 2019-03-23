G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Issues Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.76 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.
GIII stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About G-III Apparel Group
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
