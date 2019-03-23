G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Issues Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.76 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.

GIII stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

