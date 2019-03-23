FY2022 EPS Estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) Lifted by B. Riley

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst G. Zavoico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.25. B. Riley also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRBP. ValuEngine downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.17. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,154.52% and a negative return on equity of 116.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5,967.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Barbara White acquired 4,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $30,007.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,508.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,668 shares of company stock valued at $56,923. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.