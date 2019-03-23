FY2019 EPS Estimates for Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) Lowered by Analyst

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Buckeye Partners in a report released on Monday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.53. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Buckeye Partners’ FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.48.

Shares of BPL opened at $34.55 on Thursday. Buckeye Partners has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 150,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Buckeye Partners’s payout ratio is currently 167.60%.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

