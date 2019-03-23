FuturoCoin (FTO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $363,258.00

FuturoCoin (CURRENCY:FTO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One FuturoCoin coin can now be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00077386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $51.55, $33.94 and $24.43. In the last week, FuturoCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FuturoCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $363,258.00 worth of FuturoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000453 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000758 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000735 BTC.

ProxyNode (PRX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 62% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FuturoCoin Coin Profile

FuturoCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. FuturoCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. FuturoCoin’s official Twitter account is @FuturoCoinFTO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FuturoCoin is futurocoin.com.

FuturoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuturoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuturoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuturoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

