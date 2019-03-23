FundRequest Achieves Market Capitalization of $72,345.00 (FND)

FundRequest (CURRENCY:FND) traded down 41.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One FundRequest token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinBene. FundRequest has a total market capitalization of $72,345.00 and $65.00 worth of FundRequest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FundRequest has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FundRequest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00376975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.01661101 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00231801 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005021 BTC.

About FundRequest

FundRequest’s launch date was November 28th, 2016. FundRequest’s total supply is 98,611,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,782,545 tokens. FundRequest’s official message board is blog.fundrequest.io . FundRequest’s official website is fundrequest.io . The Reddit community for FundRequest is /r/fundrequest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FundRequest’s official Twitter account is @fundrequest_io

Buying and Selling FundRequest

FundRequest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundRequest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FundRequest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FundRequest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FundRequest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FundRequest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.