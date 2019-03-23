Fulton Financial (FULT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Fulton Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Shares of FULT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,739. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $215.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.11 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 228,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

