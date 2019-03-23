FTD Companies (FTD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.80

FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ:FTD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 179161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

FTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTD Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FTD Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FTD Companies in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of FTD Companies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.32). The firm had revenue of $247.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.60 million. FTD Companies had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTD Companies Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTD Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in FTD Companies by 172.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FTD Companies by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 89,456 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management bought a new position in FTD Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in FTD Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD)

FTD Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

