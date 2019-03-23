FRP (FRPH) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded FRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Get FRP alerts:

Shares of FRP stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.88 million, a PE ratio of 154.13 and a beta of 0.54. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.70.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 420.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 385.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 59.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Land Development and Construction, and RiverFront on the Anacostia. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.