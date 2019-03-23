Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. HSBC set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €80.26 ($93.33).

FRA FRA opened at €67.72 ($78.74) on Tuesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

