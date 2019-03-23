Francs Hits One Day Trading Volume of $318.00 (FRN)

Francs (CURRENCY:FRN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Francs has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Francs has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $318.00 worth of Francs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Francs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Francs Coin Profile

Francs (FRN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2016. Francs’ total supply is 6,570,808 coins. Francs’ official message board is francs.heberg-forum.org . Francs’ official Twitter account is @francnoir . The Reddit community for Francs is /r/Francs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Francs is www.francs.paris

Francs Coin Trading

Francs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Francs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Francs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Francs using one of the exchanges listed above.

