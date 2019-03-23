Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 527,725 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,436 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,045 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Fossil Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, insider Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 249,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $3,659,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $796,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FOSL opened at $13.88 on Friday. Fossil Group Inc has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.21.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The accessories brand company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.26). Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $786.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Fossil Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fossil Group Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

