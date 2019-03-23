Fortis Inc (FTS) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,597 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fortis worth $17,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Fortis by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 312.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Fortis stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 357,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,301. Fortis Inc has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.19). Fortis had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 71.20%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

