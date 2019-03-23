Fortis (FTS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from C$54.00 to C$55.00. The company traded as high as C$49.35 and last traded at C$49.29, with a volume of 455446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.76.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTS. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Fortis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Fortis from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. TD Securities cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortis from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortis from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.78.

The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion and a PE ratio of 19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.30.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 2.78000002841955 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.60%.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

