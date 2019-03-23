Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) Shares Bought by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,047,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the quarter. Foamix Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.8% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals worth $14,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,661,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,321,745 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 826,200 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 1,369,341 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 416,787 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 742,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,616,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew T. Wiley acquired 13,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $50,534.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOMX shares. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

Shares of FOMX opened at $3.79 on Friday. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a double-blind and dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

