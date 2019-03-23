Fmr LLC Sells 640,045 Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640,045 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Mallinckrodt were worth $19,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,480.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 520,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487,394 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

NYSE MNK opened at $22.09 on Friday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $834.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.45 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 134.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

