Fmr LLC Sells 30,200 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 453,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.28% of Insight Enterprises worth $18,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $55.34 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/fmr-llc-sells-30200-shares-of-insight-enterprises-inc-nsit.html.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.