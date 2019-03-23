Fmr LLC Reduces Position in CTS Co. (CTS)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 585,701 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $17,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CTS by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,471,000 after buying an additional 298,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CTS by 141.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 113,919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in CTS by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,937,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,446,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CTS by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,937,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,446,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

CTS stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.33. 136,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $39.20.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. CTS had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 10.46%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

