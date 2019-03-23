Fmr LLC Grows Stake in ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,053 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.79% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $17,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRQR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

NASDAQ PRQR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.00. 247,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,952. ProQR Therapeutics NV has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $580.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 11.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

