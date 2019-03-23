Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.28. Flowers Foods also posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $880.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.41 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Debo Mukherjee acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 237,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 373,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.49. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

