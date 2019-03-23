FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $237.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $245.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.08). FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.55.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

