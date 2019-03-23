Flaxscript (FLAX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

Flaxscript (CURRENCY:FLAX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Flaxscript has a total market capitalization of $8,102.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Flaxscript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flaxscript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flaxscript has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00376886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.01661481 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00233091 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Flaxscript Coin Profile

Flaxscript’s total supply is 5,627,236 coins. Flaxscript’s official website is flaxscript.org

Flaxscript Coin Trading

Flaxscript can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flaxscript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flaxscript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flaxscript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

