Five9 (FIVN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price target on Five9 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Five9 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Five9 from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Five9 from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Five9 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.92.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Five9 has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $57.90.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.53 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,612 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $246,280.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 175,461 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,031 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $40,796.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,753.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,289 shares of company stock worth $15,135,743 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 263.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

