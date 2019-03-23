Five9 (FIVN) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares traded down 5.5% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $53.04 and last traded at $53.38. 729,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 901,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.49.

Specifically, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,345.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $827,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,019.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 286,289 shares of company stock valued at $15,135,743. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Five9 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Five9 from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Five9 from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 355.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

