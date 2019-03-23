Fiserv Inc (FISV) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 583,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $42,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $68.43 and a 12 month high of $87.26. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Fiserv had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 13,728 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,167,978.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,351.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,459,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,912 shares of company stock valued at $15,245,371 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiserv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.50 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Cowen upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.59 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.49.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

