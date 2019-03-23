First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,248 Shares of First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Defiance Financial were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 272,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 121,238 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 873,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,290,000 after acquiring an additional 440,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,575 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,422,000 after acquiring an additional 992,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 109,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FDEF opened at $27.82 on Friday. First Defiance Financial has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $586.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.01.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from First Defiance Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.08%.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Andrew Robison acquired 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $26,645.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

