First Trust Advisors LP Buys 10,211 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 34,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 46.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $37.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $38.70.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.67). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.51%.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Trust Advisors LP Buys 10,211 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/first-trust-advisors-lp-buys-10211-shares-of-nexpoint-residential-trust-inc-nxrt.html.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.