First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 4,695 Shares of Lendingtree Inc (TREE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 222.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Lendingtree worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Lendingtree by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lendingtree by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lendingtree by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Lendingtree by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

TREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.78.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $330.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Lendingtree Inc has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $371.28.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lendingtree Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 975 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $307,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 5,000 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,929 in the last ninety days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/first-trust-advisors-lp-acquires-4695-shares-of-lendingtree-inc-tree.html.

Lendingtree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.