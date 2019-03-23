First of Long Island (FLIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st.

Shares of First of Long Island stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 85,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,546. The company has a market cap of $547.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.70. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.51 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.72%.

In related news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $63,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,140.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,242 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 344.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products.

