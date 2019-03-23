First National Financial Corp Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (FN)

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of FN traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$29.84. The company had a trading volume of 22,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,753. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$25.34 and a 52-week high of C$30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,636.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FN. TD Securities upped their price target on First National Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of First National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut First National Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.90.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 27,934 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.64 per share, with a total value of C$800,029.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,909,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,875,220.64.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages, as well as engages in the mortgage broker distribution channel operations.

