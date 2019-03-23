First Internet Bancorp (INBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on April 15th

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $190.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.53.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $17.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,017 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.06% of First Internet Bancorp worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Maxim Group cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Hovde Group cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. FIG Partners cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services, through its subsidiary. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

