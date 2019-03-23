First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report $96.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.65 million to $97.50 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $89.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $402.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.41 million to $405.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $424.63 million, with estimates ranging from $419.10 million to $434.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $97.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens set a $57.00 price objective on First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.49 per share, for a total transaction of $302,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,586,623.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,459,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $16,753,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

