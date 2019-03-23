First Community Bankshares (FCBC) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.41. 29,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,296. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 519.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 57.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.