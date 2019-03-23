First Community Bankshares (FCBC) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ FCBC traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.41. 29,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,296. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.68.
First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter.
First Community Bankshares Company Profile
First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.
Read More: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.