First Bancorp (FBNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years. First Bancorp has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

FBNC stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.41 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 3,200 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 143,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,487,282.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBNC shares. BidaskClub upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Brean Capital set a $42.00 price objective on First Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

